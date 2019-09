A pair of tourists recently got the shock of a lifetime after they were dunked in the jellyfish-filled waters of Bulgaria.

"Me and my mates (4 of us) decided to go on the parachute boat. Two went first and they got dunked in the water and Julz (who was with me) were thinking cool that looked fun,” one of the tourists explained in a statement to Viral Hog.

“Our mates came off and said nothing and when myself and Julz ascended we looked at each other and saw that there were a lot of jellyfish below us.”

What are friends for, if not to give you an occasional fright now and then?