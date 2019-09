Adorable and soft animals, alpacas are valued as pets and grazing aminals around the world. Alpacas are found throughout the Andes Mountains in South America.

A funny alpaca has been captured on video while jumping around at the beach. The pet was apparently in a playful mood, hopping around and running away from the waves. Alpacas are known to be easy-to-jump animals, as they can easily jump over a 4-foot (1-metre) fence,

Alpacas are the smallest animals in the camel family. Their average height at the shoulder is 3 feet (91.4 centimetres).