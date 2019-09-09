A fight between angry koalas is a sight that you will not soon forget! Pikachu wouldn't stand a chance against these two.
Caution: this video contains graphic scenes of marsupial mayhem that just may make you burst out laughing.
Koalas look like cute, good-natured animals because of their striking resemblance to plush toys. However, when mating season arrives, nature, red in tooth and claw, shows its true face.
A fight between angry koalas is a sight that you will not soon forget! Pikachu wouldn't stand a chance against these two.
Caution: this video contains graphic scenes of marsupial mayhem that just may make you burst out laughing.
Beggars can't be choosers, and golden retrievers do a fair amount of begging for the tasty treats they spy in their owners' hands. What snack awaits this beautiful girl
If you like cats you can probably spend hours with them playing and listening to their cosy purring. Interestingly, some cats choose unusual objects to cuddle with.
There are few things more enjoyable than watching puppies play.
Pork Chop the golden retriever treats the baby in his family like a real sibling; why they sometimes squabble, you can tell that the two are best pals and really love each other.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)