Snack Wars: Golden Retriever Versus Baby

The best friend of the family, attentive nanny for children, the perfect companion for entertainment - these are the golden retrievers.

Pork Chop is a 'naughty' golden retriever who attacks people with kisses. His 'stubborn but sweet' behaviour hasn't kept him from making fast friends with the baby of the family. He loves a day at the beach and lives in the San Francisco Bay area. He was the biggest in his litter and weighs 30 kg (67 pounds).

In this video, Pork Chop snags the baby's snack and is not willing to give it back to him; however, the child remains insistent and sooner or later is bound to get his food.