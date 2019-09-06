Massive Bull Causes Mayhem After Jumping Into Crowds

Eventgoers at an annual bullfighting festival in Vidreres, Spain, were in for a shock over the weekend when a bull managed to jump over the barrier and into the crowded stands.

Video shows event officials appearing to taunt the massive bull in an effort to grab its attention; however, they ultimately do their job too well, as the animal goes on to chase them into the stands.

— Bernat Castro 🦊 (@Berlustinho) September 1, 2019

​Dozens of attendees are heard screaming and seen running for cover as the bull attempts to get through the area, leaving several people with injuries. According to local media outlets, the bull was eventually shot dead by police.