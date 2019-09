Hailing from the US state of Arkansas, Twitter user Jordan recently offered netizens a treat ahead of Labor Day weekend by sharing a snippet of him playing basketball with his dog.

​“The trainer told me I needed to assert dominance over my dog so that he would respect and obey me,” Jordan wrote, before stating that he had no other choice than to show out and score some solid points against his rival.

Although the basketball-loving pooch ultimately failed to keep his hooman from scoring on his hoop, it’s safe to say it’s all love between the pair. Five paws for sportsmanship, folks.