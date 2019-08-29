Fluffy Travel Companion: Golden Retriever Embarks on Train Trip

There is nothing more exciting and fun than having a trip together with your best friend, especially when your buddy is as adorable as this golden retriever.

This golden retriever named Ziggy is not simply a good girl - she is also quite an adventurer! In an Instagram video Ziggy is seen on a train, with her snout placed between two seats. The doggy looks to be deep in contemplation, probably thinking about all the fun stuff she is going to do when she arrives at her destination.

“This would be the best trip ever if I sat behind this fluffy”, a user called spiritofoya wrote in the comment section - and it certainly is hard to disagree!