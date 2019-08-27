How Dare You Bamboozle Me Like That: Golden Retriever Doesn't Like Limes

Many of the fruits and vegetables we eat can also be given to our pets, like apples, apricots, bananas, mangoes, and oranges, as well as watermelons and pineapples.

A little golden retriever called Zeus from Ontario, Canada, has been captured on video with a slice of lime. The owner of the dog offered the pup the fruit and tiny Zeus tried to lick the slice twice, shivering as a result of its sour taste.

Veterinarians say that citrus fruits like lemons, limes, and grapefruit, as well as persimmons can cause a dog to have an upset stomach.