21-year-old Russian BMX prodigy Irek Rizayev has been riding off-road sport bicycles since the age of 12. He's won Russia's BMX freestyle championships twice and was the first Russian athlete to take part in the BMX Nitro World Games.

In his latest Instagram video "Build a skatepark in Kazan Kremlin" Rizayev shows off his skills as a BMX-rider.

The place where the video was made makes it especially interesting: Irek is riding near the buildings of the Kazan Kremlin which date back to the 10th century.

"A new way of sightseeing," as one viewer wrote.