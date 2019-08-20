It looks like the notorious dress colour and Yanni-Laurel illusions have found a worthy opponent as netizens have been left divided over yet another optical trick, now involving a raven... or a rabbit?

Twitter users have been split into two opposing camps as a video has emerged online showing a person petting what appears to be a raven to some, but a rabbit to others.

Some of the commenters say they are confident that the person is stroking a black bunny's nose, while others, incredulous that someone able to see a rabbit in the video, insist that it is a raven.

Other commentators have been left confused altogether as to what the creature is.