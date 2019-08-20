Twitter users have been split into two opposing camps as a video has emerged online showing a person petting what appears to be a raven to some, but a rabbit to others.
I think there's something wrong with your rabbit. https://t.co/Llr6QQ6Nd1 pic.twitter.com/V4LHapsZD3— Imgur (@imgur) August 17, 2019
Some of the commenters say they are confident that the person is stroking a black bunny's nose, while others, incredulous that someone able to see a rabbit in the video, insist that it is a raven.
Other commentators have been left confused altogether as to what the creature is.
