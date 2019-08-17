Swimming for Beginners: Adorable Shiba Inu Learns How to Stay Afloat in Ocean

A charming shiba inu has been filmed getting firstpaw experience of how to swim. The doggy is being assisted by its owner who is holding their sweet pet by a handle on the canine's pink life-jacket. Even before the owner places the shiba inu in the water, the dog hilariously begins moving its paws as if it is already swimming. The owner then gently releases the dog letting it swim on its own towards the shore.
swimming 🏖 泳いできたよ～😆 よいしょ、よいしょ！ 今年はライフジャケットを着せて泳がせてみた😊 #島根 &鳥取旅行の続き #海水浴 #海 #笹子ビーチ #キレイすぎた
