Perfect Balance: German Tightrope Walker Breaks World Record in Russia

The tightrope walker had already broken two world records before by walking an almost two-kilometre long highline with a safety harness and a 110-metre rope above a gorge in southern France without a one at a height of 200 metres.

German tightrope walker Friedi Kühne has set a new world record in the Russian city of Perm by walking one kilometre on a rope stretched out at an altitude of 40 metres. Kühne walked 955 meters on a tightrope stretched between the local drama theatre and the seat of the Legislative Assembly, completing the distance in 45 minutes.

The equilibrist entertained spectators by performing acrobatic tricks, dancing on the rope, and spraying glitter on the amazed crowd.

By his own admission, the final 10 metres were the most challenging ones, as he was out of breath at that point.