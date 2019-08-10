Tangled Snakes Make Surprise Appearance on Man’s Porch

A man living in Australia’s North Queensland recently received front row tickets to an unexpected show of two male snakes attempting to prove who was more worthy of a certain female’s attention.

The unidentified Aussie told video-sharing outlet Viral Hog that the incident occurred August 4 at his home in Greenmount. The individual came upon the sight after noticing that the two males had fallen from the rafters.

“The bang of their fall set the dogs off, and I ran out to catch the dog,” the filmer told the outlet. “Luckily, I had my phone.”

While we may never know which of the pair won the match, it’s safe to say both reptiles both on a good show of force.