Among all rodents, humans find hamsters among the most charming, and are happy to provide these fluffy little critters with glass houses, exercise wheels, and even the occasional massage.

Hamsters are more likely to see their human owners as towering giants than potential friends, for obvious reasons. So how do you break the ice with such a tiny pet so that it will trust you?

This Chinese hamster owner seems to have found just the trick: gently running what looks like a makeup brush over his furry pal. After all, nearly everyone loves a good back rub.