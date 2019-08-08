Hamsters are more likely to see their human owners as towering giants than potential friends, for obvious reasons. So how do you break the ice with such a tiny pet so that it will trust you?
This Chinese hamster owner seems to have found just the trick: gently running what looks like a makeup brush over his furry pal. After all, nearly everyone loves a good back rub.
🐹🐹 麻麻J個⋯刷刷⋯ 太舒服了吧～～～(˶‾᷄ ⁻̫ ‾᷅˵) #黃金鼠日記 #我肆球球 #球球寫日記 #刷刷是厲害的發明
