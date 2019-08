The Shiba Inu is a native Japanese breed of dog that is considered a national treasure in the Land of the Rising Sun. In the first half of the twentieth century, these dogs almost died out, but the Japanese managed to restore and increase their population.

Today, the Shiba Inu is popular around the world; the breed originated in Japan.

This Shiba Inu puppy named Bennie is new to Instagram and ready to take on any foe. Fortunately for the little canine, these feet don't present much of a threat.