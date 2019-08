Golden retrievers have practically no drawbacks - they are friendly, active, agile and fun. These dogs are also highly intelligent and have the ability to learn. Breeders say the dogs have lots of positive energy.

Golden retrievers are perfect for any person with an active lifestyle. They are considered one of the best breeds for families with children, as they can become a nanny for a baby or a life partner for a teenager.

In this video you can see how a golden retriever helps its owner with a bag.