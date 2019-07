Zuri, a three-year-old lioness at Louisiana’s Audubon Zoo, recently startled zoogoers after going into full-on prowl mode when she spotted a small child on the opposite side of the exhibit’s enclosure.

Video goes on to show Zuri repeatedly pawing at the enclosure’s glass wall as a woman sits beside the big cat with a toddler. Although no one was hurt, it’s safe to say a few hearts in the room were pounding just a little faster than normal.