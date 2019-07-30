Cute Shiba Inu Hides in Bag

The breed was first introduced into Asia about three thousand years ago. Translated from the Japanese, Shiba Inu means dwarf dog.
In this cute video a Shiba Inu is seen hiding in its owners bag, looking quite cosy.
Shiba Inu are small hunting dogs bred in Japan. This miniature dog tends to be wilful but shows ingenuity and courage during the hunt.
The breed was first introduced into Asia about three thousand years ago. Translated from the Japanese, Shiba Inu means dwarf dog.
In this cute video a Shiba Inu is seen hiding in its owners bag, looking quite cosy.
There is nothing like waking up knowing that you do not have to go anywhere, but alas most of us have to leave our comfortable warm beds and go to work. That is unless you are a doggy, because in this case you can linger on for as long as you want.
South Carolina-based snake owner Nick Bowen was filming Todd, his ball python, lounging around his enclosure when he managed to capture the moment that his reptilian friend passed a bit of gas.
Nicknamed “Spiderman” by some Manila locals, a non-web-slinging fare dodger was caught in action clinging to the back of a public bus in an effort to save some coin for later.
Siberian huskies can not only pull a sledge through snowy forests and hunt for food on their own. A husky owner in India recently took his dog for a paragliding flight.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)