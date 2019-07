The eruption of the volcano, which crater is a popular tourist destination, started on Friday on the Java island, Indonesia, according to the Jakarta Post, citing data from the Volcanological and Geological Center for Disaster Risk Reduction (PVMBG).

As the newspaper notes, the volcano is located in the province of West Java near the city of Bandung. PVMBG reported that volcanic ash rose 200 meters above the crater and a cloud of ash moving in the southern and north-eastern directions.

According to the head of PVMBG, the eruption lasted about 5 minutes and 30 seconds. He noted that the authorities had warned tourists about the danger of approaching the crater due to increased volcanic activity.