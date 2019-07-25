Mischievous French Bulldogs Go Green With Food Coloring

Thailand-based french bulldogs Dam-Nam and Sai-Aua recently gave their owner Yada Ornsomjit a fright after she came into her kitchen to discover the pair covered in bright green food coloring.

As it turns out, the dynamic duo managed to accomplish the feat by sneaking their way into a cupboard that housed the dye. Video shows that not only were both pooches green, but the floor and kitchen surfaces were riddled with paw-shaped green stains.

Dogmom Yada told LADbible she and her husband spent the majority of the day trying to wash off the green, and that despite having put the dogs through three rinses, parts of their bodies were still stained.

Guess it’s true what they say, folks. It’s truly not easy being green.