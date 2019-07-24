Black Bear’s Attempt at Rock Climbing Goes Horribly Wrong

That moment when you’re jamming to the “Rocky” theme song and think you can do anything.

Over yonder in Edwards, Colorado, a daredevil black bear opted for some serious danger on July 17 by taking on a steep and very rocky mountain wall.

In a statement to Viral Hog, filmers of the video indicated that they were heading to The Club of Cordillera when they spotted the adventurous bear jumping over a guardrail prior to his ascent.

However, the bear’s climbing quest comes to an abrupt end after it’s unable to make it past an overhanging grass ledge. And yet, it wasn’t until the not-so-little fella lost his footing, sliding down some 30 to 40 feet, that he threw in the towel.

Better luck next time, bud!