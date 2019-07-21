A 13-year-old boy in China managed to 'lift' two small planes for the purpose of joyriding and ended up wrecking one of them, according to the Daily Mail.

The boy made his way into a hangar owned by a tour company at night, boarded a small plane, took it to a parking lot and attempted to take off. However, after quickly losing control, the teenager crashed it into a fence.

However, the delinquent daredevil remained undaunted by the Icarus-like experience and hopped aboard another personal plane that quite obviously didn't belong to him. After making several laps in the parking lot, however, he left the plane and the hangar.