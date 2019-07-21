You're a Wizard, Puppy! Adorable Golden Retriever Sports Harry Potter Cosplay Cape

A golden retriever has been captured on video wearing a Hogwarts-style cloak bearing the Gryffindor colours and holding a wand in his mouth. Notably, the pooch was wearing Harry Potter's iconic round glasses, making him a virtual canine clone of the world's most famous fictional wizard. Within four short days, the video garnered over four thousand views.
Harry Pupper and the Chamber of Treats. We found the perfect bully stick wand for this photo opportunity✨
