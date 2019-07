Owls are generally associated with wisdom and knowledge, but who said they can't party?

A particularly unworldly owl has been caught on video boasting its equally unworldly dance moves. The bird with plate-like eyes ruffled its feathers and wiggled its body while maintaining an absolutely stupified countenance all the way.

The quirky avian wonder then shows off an even more amazing skill, beginning to spin its head almost 360 degrees. The bird's performance should definitely become an 'owl dance challenge', don't you agree?