Poisonous Adder Caught On Camera Crawling on Cornish Beach Near Kids

Time at the beach usually means fun, and rarely do people think they may be at risk of meeting the UK's only venomous snake there.

A poisonous adder was spotted crawling along the shore at Mawgan Porth Beach in Cornwall, the UK.

The reptile was seen slithering around near rocks, just metres away from where children and a dog were playing, unaware of the potential danger.

According to Lesley Allen who filmed the viper, lifeguards on the beach believe that the serpent must have fallen off the cliff.

Adders are venomous snakes listed as a protected species by the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act. They are normally non-aggressive and rarely bite human beings. Their venom is usually not fatal, but their bites can be rather painful.