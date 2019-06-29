Watch My Moves: Doggy Shows Off Funky Dancing Skills

A dog has been caught on camera flexing some catchy dancing moves. The video was posted by dog.lovrs and is captioned 'When a dog can dance better than you" - and it is hard to disagree.

The doggy seems to be beating out the rhythm with its front paws while wiggling its body as if it's dancing to some sort of contemporary tune. Although, there is a more prosaic explanation to the dog's quirky behaviour, as the canine is standing on the snow-covered ground and is probably trying to warm itself up by doing its adorable dance.