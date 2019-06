Will You Be a New Friend of Ours? Golden Retrievers Meet a Fawn

It is always fascinating to observe how domestic animals behave when they see any kind of wildlife for the first time. Who will be brave and make the first move? Will they play or maybe fight to defend their territory?

This video uploaded to Instagram shows two golden retrievers, Eddie and Boomer, as they meet a baby deer in their yard. The dogs sniffed the little stranger, while the fawn looked a bit frightened standing near such big animals.

The owners of the retrievers told the story via their Instagram account, warning people against approaching wildlife because new scents can attract predators to them. They also said that the little deer successfully reunited with its mother moments later.