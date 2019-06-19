Will You Be a New Friend of Ours? Golden Retrievers Meet a Fawn

This video uploaded to Instagram shows two golden retrievers, Eddie and Boomer, as they meet a baby deer in their yard. The dogs sniffed the little stranger, while the fawn looked a bit frightened standing near such big animals.
The owners of the retrievers told the story via their Instagram account, warning people against approaching wildlife because new scents can attract predators to them. They also said that the little deer successfully reunited with its mother moments later.
🦌 @eddieandboomer Please see the disclaimer on @eddieandboomer's page or our comment below for more background on this video!
