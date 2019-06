What does your dog see when it looks in the mirror? Perhaps a friend to play with? Sometimes an adversary? Can a dog even recognise its reflection?

It's a shame dogs can't answer these questions for us, but, as we know, pooches are perfectly capable of seeing their image in the mirror, but they do not associate themselves with the picture they see.

In any case, this video of a cute golden retriever puppy makes for good entertainment; the dog initially seems shocked by what it sees in the mirror, and later moves in, seemingly trying to fight and lick its reflection.