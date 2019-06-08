Massive Blaze Engulfs Skyscraper in Warsaw

According to The Sun, the centre of Warsaw was put on lockdown to protect passersby from burning debris that was falling from a height of 130 metres. There was nobody inside the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported so far. Over 120 firefighters took part in the operation to contain the blaze, the paper says. The skyscraper, which was supposed to be built by 2020, will accommodate a luxury hotel and offices.
В центре Варшавы загорелся строящийся небоскрёб. Пламя охватило сразу три верхних этажа здания. Высотка находится в районе Warsaw Hub pic.twitter.com/LKFcdeCedc— Щепетильный кухар (@shepitkitchen) 8 июня 2019 г.
