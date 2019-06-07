Find Your Own Home Already! Baby Penguin Follows Parent Everywhere

A funny video shows a little furry chick following its parent in front of a group of penguins.
Fully grown but unfledged penguin chicks are known as "woolly penguins" as they have woolly brown fur that protects them from the cold. The fur cover perfectly protects young penguins from cold before they lose it and replace it with their feathers. Both penguin parents will stay with their chick for a few months until the little one is ready to hunt for food on its own.
King Penguin is the second largest of the Penguin order. The chicks are covered with a thick down of dark brown feathers until they molt at 10-12 months old. Their life span is of around 26 years. #SpeakForAnimals #NotForAquariums #TheyHaveRights #TheyHaveFeelings #SaveWildlife #SaveOurPlanet #BeHuman
