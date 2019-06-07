Find Your Own Home Already! Baby Penguin Follows Parent Everywhere

King penguins are considered to be the second largest of the penguin species smaller, but somewhat similar in appearance to Emperor penguins. They usually are about 15kg (33lbs) and 95cm (3.1ft) high.

A funny video shows a little furry chick following its parent in front of a group of penguins.

Fully grown but unfledged penguin chicks are known as "woolly penguins" as they have woolly brown fur that protects them from the cold. The fur cover perfectly protects young penguins from cold before they lose it and replace it with their feathers. Both penguin parents will stay with their chick for a few months until the little one is ready to hunt for food on its own.