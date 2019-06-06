I Need Your Clothes: Friendly Seal Likes Diver's Mask and Hood

The diver reportedly said that it was not the first time that had he encountered such behaviour by seals. Burville explained that marine animals play with him on their own terms, showing all their playfulness.
"I'm really passionate about grey seals and have probably spent more time underwater with grey seals than anyone in the world. I have dived with them all around the UK", he said.
And this is why I always carry a spare mask in my BCD pocket...— Ben Burville (@Sealdiver)
Just in case...#DiveBuddy#scubadiving
