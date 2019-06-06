I Need Your Clothes: Friendly Seal Likes Diver's Mask and Hood

In one of his dives off the coast of Northumberland in England, diver Ben Burville encountered a seal who apparently loved his wetsuit and wanted it for itself.

The diver reportedly said that it was not the first time that had he encountered such behaviour by seals. Burville explained that marine animals play with him on their own terms, showing all their playfulness.

"I'm really passionate about grey seals and have probably spent more time underwater with grey seals than anyone in the world. I have dived with them all around the UK", he said.