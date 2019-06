When it comes to going to the gym every person finds his or her own sources of motivation. But would you ever consider doing workouts together with your pet?

This clip, recently uploaded to Twitter, shows us a golden retriever doing physical exercises as he lies on the floor surrounded by gym goers.

"Perhaps the humans are copying the dog", one of the commentators wrote. But does it really matter who is copying whom if everyone is having a great time?

he's doing his best

(riptidetheretriever IG) pic.twitter.com/wwRRzTD0iM — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) 24 мая 2019 г.

