The actress, who plays in the new X-men movie "Dark Phoenix", has published a video of a horse that bit her while she was attempting to pet it.

Jessica Chastain, 42, asked the owner of a horse if she could pet it.

"Are we allowed to touch the horse? I don't want to do anything to get you upset", she said — but the horse had bad intentions.

As the horse began sniffing Chastain's blue jacket, it opened its mouth for a quick nibble on the actress' chest.

"Oh! That horse just bit my boob", she said, adding "Alright, I'm not petting you".