Contrary to their owners’ expectations, these puppies did not get what they were tasked with.

This Instagram video shows owners of seven golden retriever puppies getting ready for a short race.

It turned out, however, that the “go” command did not have quite the required effect on the animals. Most of them looked confused, did not run and stayed where they were.

Only one of the puppies, his tail wagging in a funny manner, reached the finish line to the delight of its owner.