Fishing at sea can hardly be called a predictable pastime. When you think that waters are calm and your mind goes into a meditative state, watch out for a surprise.

This video, captured in Monterey Bay, California shows us the moment when a humpback whale appears out of the calm sea close to a fishing boat and dives back into the water.

Undoubtedly, those few seconds gave the photographer and all the witnesses the feeling of pure joy and luck.