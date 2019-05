Sneaky Snake Hiding in Sand

It's no secret that snakes are great masters of disguise, but these shots have still left Internet users in shock.

This video shows how a snake, making movements with his whole body, successfully manages to blend in, so that after a while no one would have guessed that a snake is hidden under the sand.

Buried in the sand, the snake patiently waits for its next victim. As soon as a bird, rodent or small reptile appears nearby, it launches at them with its fangs.