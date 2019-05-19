Sneaky Snake Hiding in Sand

This video shows how a snake, making movements with his whole body, successfully manages to blend in, so that after a while no one would have guessed that a snake is hidden under the sand.
Buried in the sand, the snake patiently waits for its next victim. As soon as a bird, rodent or small reptile appears nearby, it launches at them with its fangs.
Some Cerastes action for y’all!… I really wanted a video of both the Saharan Sand Viper (Cerastes vipera) and the Saharan Horned Viper (Cerastes cerastes) both burrowing into the sand but the C. cerastes had other plans. At the end (after the second strike) the music ends and you can hear the defensive stridulation employed by the C. cerastes, rubbing it’s highly keeled scales against each other to create a rasping, hissing noise. Saw-Scaled Vipers (Echis spc.) are famous for their stridulation but are not the only snakes that use it, many desert dwelling snakes use this method, among others, to make audible defensive noises. A hiss is a good defensive noise (just ask the Puffadder) but desert species can’t afford to lose the water vapor that hissing releases so they have found other methods to be heard. Music: I’m Already Gone by A Day to Remember #venomoussnakes #venomoussnakesofinstagram #snakes #snakesofinstagram #cerastes #cerastescerastes #saharanhornedviper #hornedviper #cerastesvipera #saharansandviper #reptilesofinstagram #herpsofinstagram #stridulation #adaytoremember
