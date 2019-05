Although the adorable goats at one point managed to both hop onto the large black pig, they quickly knocked each other off, in hilarious fashion.

This short clip shows two baby goats peculiarly jumping onto a pig as it patiently and calmly lets them have some fun.

Uploaded to Instagram earlier this month, the video has garnered in excess of 200,000 views and many social media users were quick to express their appreciation of the footage.

“I love goats,” one wrote, while another posted “it’s Goat Monday”.