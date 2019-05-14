'Thanos is Coming!' Huge Waterspout Spotted Over Bay in Singapore

Singapore witnessed a waterspout early in the morning of 11 May with residents observing the weather phenomenon moving slowly between the Marina Bay Sands hotel and the Singapore Flyer, according to reports.

The waterspout occurred off the coast of Singapore, near Sentosa Cove, at about 8:45 a.m. local time (00:45 a.m. GMT) on 11 May followed by heavy rain in the area.

Social media users have commented on the waterspout, saying it resembles the arrival of the main villain in the Marvel Universe, Thanos.

These short-lived weather phenomena are generally seen over the coastal waters of Singapore.