'Thanos is Coming!' Huge Waterspout Spotted Over Bay in Singapore

The waterspout occurred off the coast of Singapore, near Sentosa Cove, at about 8:45 a.m. local time (00:45 a.m. GMT) on 11 May followed by heavy rain in the area.
Social media users have commented on the waterspout, saying it resembles the arrival of the main villain in the Marvel Universe, Thanos.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Singapore 11 May 2019, boat sails into tornado over water….. #yoga #storm #despertar #awake #thunder #estadoscuanticos #instagram #instagood #vibration #vibracion #love #espirita #santisimatrinidad #spiritual #espiritualidade #espiritual #jesus #believe #motivation #twister #inspiration #singapore🇸🇬 #tornado #espiritusanto #cambioclimatico #consciencia #holyspirit
These short-lived weather phenomena are generally seen over the coastal waters of Singapore.
All comments
Show new comments (0)