Tables Turned: Brave Mouse Confronts Scaredy-Cat

This unannounced grey visitor was captured by the YouTube channel ViralHog. The little rodent seems to have wandered off to a garden in Norfolk, England where it was caught on camera by the owner of the property. While it huddled itself up in a corner at first, the mouse mustered courage and started squealing and pouncing defensively when poked by a vacuum-cleaner hose. Things took on a new twist when the owner's cat arrived to investigate what was going on. However, the kitty did not rush to snatch the mouse, preferring to sniff it distrustfully. However, the mouse apparently could not care less about the perplexed feline and just walked away from it. Eventually, the cat's owner decided that it was time to release the mouse into the wild, much to "Jerry's" relief.
