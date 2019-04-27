Ready, Steady, and Sweet: Golden Retriever Pups Bark Their Morning Welcome

Just look at these small fluff pups, ready to go: they are so prolific, even though it is morning! But the little retrievers have no time to yawn or to be drowsy; they are jumping and barking, ready to run back and forth all day long.
Everybody can be really sleepy in the morning hours, even our canine friends… But definitely not these tiny doggos! Oh, no, they won’t sleep when the sun is up, and nothing could stop them from plotting new shenanigans!
An alligator has attacked a snake during the professional golf tournament Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The incident occurred at the Jefferson American County Golf Club in Louisiana.
This ape has masterfully learned how to use modern technology, as it’s been filmed casually browsing Instagram.
The golden retriever is one of the most obedient dog breeds in the world. Their benevolent and kindly temper has placed them among the top three most popular dog breeds in the United States.
One drop brings all the ants to the yard.
