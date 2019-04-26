Smart Chimpanzee Scroll Through Instagram

This ape has masterfully learned how to use modern technology, as it’s been filmed casually browsing Instagram.

A chimpanzee nicknamed Sugriva has long been a social media star. Some time ago, Mike Holston, who is the animal's owner as well as an animal rights and environmental activist, showed how his pet handles a virtual reality helmet.

In this video, Sugriva is completely deliberate and conscious of what it is doing. The primate clearly understands the purpose of Instagram, chooses pictures that are interesting, and likes the best.