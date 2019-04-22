Who's Gonna Win? Guinea Pigs Compete in Synchronised Munching

An Instagram profile titled cutie.animals.page has posted a video showing five guinea pigs of different colours chomping away on blades of grass. The funny little critters are sitting tightly next to one other atop a wall and seem to be competing with each other in how quick they are at eating. While the guinea pigs remain immobile and totally self-composed, their tiny little jaws are chewing tirelessly, sending the grass blades fluttering as if in some sort of a mad dance. It remains unclear which one of the furry competitors prevailed in the contest. What do you think?
All comments
Show new comments (0)