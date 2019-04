Cats are considered to be very flexible creatures, and some yoga and fitness trainers even make their disciples hold cat poses to relax their muscles. This cat appears to be a peg above all the others, with a short clip of the feline holding a strange pose and elegantly moving its tail doing rounds on social media.

The flexible kitty's name is Mia, but she also has an unusual nickname, Tabby Heart Butt, due to the shape of a black patch near her backside. The feline, which "likes to pose upside down", has an Instagram page solely dedicated to her.

Beyond any doubt, this cat is a stunner and it's definitely worth checking out her social media to see more of the adorable feline in action.