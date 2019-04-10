Just Axe Yourself: Woman Almost Gets Hit in Head With Flying Hatchet

In the video, the 26-year-old blonde lobs an axe at a wooden, wall-mounted target with both hands. She then barely manages to duck out of the way when the cleaver bounces back at her.
Chicago-area fitness enthusiast Ainsley Oates posted a video of her brush with calamity on Instagram that her boyfriend Cam took on 8 April during a trip to Bad - a bar offering its visitors the opportunity to throw axes at a target on the wall.
This golden retriever demonstrated an unusual skill. While playing in the water, the dog entertained itself by lowering its muzzle into the water and blowing bubbles - just like people do with a straw.
This pooch is pleased to welcome its new siblings!
Don’t try this as a civilian, folks!
The lizard was filmed playing with its friend, repeatedly licking and nudging the other reptile with its tongue, in a hilarious manner. However, it seems that the receiver of all that attention is quite unhappy and wants its pal to stop.
