What’s up, Dog? Cat Surprisingly Happy to Pet Golden Retriever

This golden retriever is a little scared because the cat is being a bit too sweet. What's the catch? Maybe the fluffy feline just likes the dog. Or is it actually plotting something?
Some animals just don’t get along together – and, of course, cats and dogs are the most obvious example. Sometimes, however, felines and canines can become really close friends – all they need are a few common habits and a happy owner who is able to explain to the dog what precisely the cat is trying to say – and vice-versa.
This golden retriever is a little scared because the cat is being a bit too sweet. What's the catch? Maybe the fluffy feline just likes the dog. Or is it actually plotting something?
“You must have me mistaken for Bambi!”
This meteor definitely brightened up a number of commuters’ Thursday morning!
An alligator called Seven has been captured on video during cleaning procedures at the Everglades Holiday Park in south Florida just outside of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the United States.
Some animals can run really fast, some can sing like they are performing in an opera, and some are just natural-born dancers! But what species is really awesome at swaying? Maybe, some birds with their mating dances, or some tiny insects? Well, big and clumsy animals can be way trickier than you think!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)