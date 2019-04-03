Clash of the Titans: Two Komodo Dragons Fight in Indonesia

Two giant lizards have been captured on video in Indonesia while fighting each other. The battle ended when one of them lay down on top of the vanquished Komodo dragon, pressing it to the ground. The cause of the fight is not known, but males Komodo dragons often fight with each other over females. The weight of each of the lizards is about 80 kilograms.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
📍 Pulau Rinca, Komodo, Flores, Indonesia.. #dragon #komodo #komododragon #fight #1vs1 #floresindonesia #indonesia #voyaged #travelgram #openmyworld #peoplescreatives #theoutbound #folktravel #watchthisinstagood #sidewalkerdaily #globelletravels #thisisindonesia #traveltagged #verilymoment #wonderfulindonesia #lonelyplanet #abmtravelbug #theglobewanderer #planetdiscovery #flashesofdelight #lifewelltrsveled #goldenhour #anythingispossible #artofvisuals
All comments
Show new comments (0)