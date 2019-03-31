Cute Corgi That Flies

In this video you can see a corgi, with cute fake wings attached, jumping onto a bed, seemingly flying.
The welsh corgi, sometimes known as just a corgi, is an adorable dog of small stature. Their ears are large, and the breed appeared 3,000 years ago, becoming increasingly popular as Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II famously owns one.
In this video, a crow tore out bits of fur from a panda until it filled its beak and then took off to the nearest tree, where the bird probably nestled.
Dogs are often called 'man's best friend'. However, every friendship must pass the test of time. Its inevitable that any long-term relationship with a pal will eventually lead to its fair share of quarrels, insults and misunderstandings. True friends, however, overcome their differences, and the bond between buddies grows stronger and stronger.
A curious parrot has been filmed continually darting its head in and out of frame in Cairns, the Transport and Main Roads Queensland reported.
A video of an Australian koala with Yoda's ears, one of the main characters of Star Wars, has appeared in social networks. In the video, the animal chews eucalyptus leaves; while a staple of the cuddly marsupial's diet the plant is poisonous to humans.
