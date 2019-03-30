Curiousity, A-parrot-ly: Cockatoo Peeks Into Camera in Canada

A curious parrot has been filmed continually darting its head in and out of frame in Cairns, the Transport and Main Roads Queensland reported.

"A-parrot-ly, this cockatoo in Cairns has really taken a liking to one of our traffic cameras…" the Transport and Main Roads Queensland stated.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said this particular cockatoo is a regular visitor of the traffic cameras.

Its previous video with the camera set up on Murgatroyd Road just south of Cairns in north Queensland was captured in June 2018 and has gathered almost 5 million views.