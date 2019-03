Golden Retrievers have become the most popular pets on social media networks, with dog owners posting vast amounts of photos and videos featuring these adorable animals.

These two dogs were caught on camera in the midst of a soothing spa session. One Golden Retriever was massaging its fellow doggo, with both clearly enjoying themselves.

According to Dogs Naturally magazine, citing scientists, every dog needs to be massaged for a variety of reasons, like relaxation and reducing "emotional problems due to trauma, anxiety, [or] fear".