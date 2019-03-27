Minus One Life: Snow Leopard Hunts Ibex in the Himalayas of India

A snow leopard has been captured on video demonstrating its hunting skills. The predator did not immediately attack the chosen victim, a Siberian ibex, but first pushed it from the slope. The ibex, having made a dizzying descent, was disoriented and weakened, and this greatly facilitated the attacker's task. The only thing that the leopard did not anticipate was that it, too, would fall off a cliff with its victim.
Snow Leopard sacrifices a few of its nine lives to catch a Ram pic.twitter.com/Y2KATJyTcI— Men's Corner (@Mens_Corner_) 27 марта 2019 г.
